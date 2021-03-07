Mizoram NGO seeks asylum for Mizo tribes from Myanmar

Aizawl: The representatives of NGO United For Democratic Myanmar (NUFDM) met with Mizoram Pradesh BJP President Vanlalhmuaka on Saturday and urged him to give refuge to Mizo tribes from Myanmar who have crossed over the border to escape the brutality of the Myanmar military junta after the coup in February.

Vanlalhmuaka assured representatives of NUFDM that he will give his full support for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar, and stressed that he will do his best to inform and request high command of the BJP to give refuge to Mizo tribes as well as any Pro-Democracy Myanmarese who have entered the Indian territories to seek refuge and shelter.

A copy of the latter written by the NGO

Also Read: Myanmar police use teargas at Mandalay protest

Later, Vanlalhmuaka contacted the BJP National President JP Nadda on the matter and requested him to give immediate support to the refugees.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had said that all Mizo tribes from Myanmar who have entered Mizoram to escape the brutality of the Myanmar military junta will have the support of the Mizoram government until normalcy returns to their country.

He had said that the state will also give funds for providing food and shelter to the refugees from Myanmar.

Also Read: Myanmar urges India to send back cops who fled across border