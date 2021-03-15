MK Stalin files nomination, eyes for hat-trick victory in Kolathur

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu opposition leader MK Stalin filed his nomination from the Kolathur assembly constituency in Chennai, on Monday.

Also read: Police officer Waze suspended over Ambani security breach

On ninth candidature in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Stalin will be eyeing a hat-trick win from Kolathur this time. Later today, Stalin is set to kick off his election campaign from Thirvarur which is the birthplace of his father and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi.

Also read: Bank Strike: Work at PSU banks to be hit as nearly 10 lakh staff observes 2-day strike

The DMK leader will be campaigning in Thirvarur, Mannargudi and Nannilam on March 15. The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will be completed in a single phase on April 6.

Chief Minister Palaniswami and Vanathi Srinivasan have nominations from Edapadi and Coimbatore South respectively on Monday.