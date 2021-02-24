MP MLA gets written reply to question on 15 kgs paper

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual event, BJP MLA from Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodia got a written reply on a question asked in the state assembly on 15 kgs of paper.

This came after he questioned the state's Public Works Minister, Gopal Bhargava about the roads in the Indore-Ujjain division. The minister did not reply during the proceedings.

The question was at number 20 on the list and was to be answered on Tuesday morning. However, the minister got the response on Monday night.

However, reading the 15 kg reply in a short time is not possible. In this regards, Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodia might again raise the issue in the assembly.

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly commenced on February 22 with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The session formally began with state Governor Anandiben Patel's address. The budget session will continue till March 26.

Meanwhile, protem speaker of MP Assembly Rameshwar Sharma chaired an all-party meeting held on February 21.

It was decided that social distancing norms and other protocols would be observed during the session in view of the coronavirus situation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and senior Congress legislators, including Dr Govind Singh and NP Prajapati, were present in this meeting, an official of the Assembly secretariat said.

