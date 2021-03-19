Ministry of Defence inks deal with French firm to supply 4,960 ATGMs

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to supply 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore in New Delhi.

The Milan-2T is manufactured by BDL which operates under the license of a defence firm based in France, Defence Ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, the missiles can be fired from the ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in Anti-Tank Role for both offensive and defensive tasks.

This will further boost the 'Make in India' initiative of the government.

(ANI)