'Modi has injected faith in country after taking vaccine'

New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, BJP national spokesperson Sudesh Verma Monday said that Modi has given a clear message to the nation and has silenced the doubters by leading the fight against COVID-19.

He said that PM Modi waited for his turn to take the jab despite people insisting him to get vaccinated and has set an example for the nation.

Verma said, "PM Modi has set an example by taking the vaccine dose after health workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. PM Modi has injected faith among the citizens of India and has addressed vaccine hesitancy by inoculating India's homegrown vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research. This clearly shows that Modi thinks about the welfare of the nation."

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, health minister Harsh Vardhan and other senior BJP leaders hailed Modi for leading the nation in the COVID-19 vaccination drive by taking the first dose.

Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister, sources said.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.

The prime minister also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.

The prime minister went to AIIMS without any arrangement of "route" on the roads, thus choosing early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people, the sources said.

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

With agency inputs