Modi, Japan counterpart Yoshihide discuss quad cooperation

New Delhi: Ahead of the 'quad' meeting between the four nations — India, Japan, the US and Australia — Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 40 minutes long telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide on Tuesday.

During the conversation, both the leaders shared the recognition that cooperation towards realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific is becoming increasingly important and to this end, shared the view to steadily advance both Japan-India bilateral cooperation and Japan-Australia-India-U.S quadrilateral cooperation.

According to an official statement issued after the conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on Japan-India relations and concurred that they would continue their efforts to materialise the "Japan-India Special Strategic and Global partnership" through cooperation in such areas as security and defence, economic relationship including digital fields and people to people exchanges.

Notably, the two leaders also welcomed the progress on the high-speed rail project and the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation on specified skilled workers.

However, Japanese Prime Minister Suga expressed serious concerns regarding unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and the South China Sea, China's Coast Guard Law and the situation in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Suga also asked for understanding and cooperation toward the early resolution of the abductions issue by North Korea. Furthermore, the two leaders confirmed that they have concerns over the situation in Myanmar and that they would together closely in this vein.

The Quad meeting which is scheduled to take place this month will be the first-ever talks that will be held between the heads of the state of the four-member quad as four countries see growing tensions with China over varieties of issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)