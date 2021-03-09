'Moitra degraded dignity of the House by her statement'

New Delhi: A notice was sent to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on a privilege motion moved against her by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey. She has also been asked to file her response to the notice by March 25.

Speaking on this to ETV Bharat, Nishikant Dubey said that Moitra had degraded the dignity of the House by her statement and she feels that the law of the land does not apply to her.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaking to ETV Bharat

Thanking the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, for accepting his privilege motion, he said, "I want to give a message that we should not misusage the privilege given to us as a parliamentarian. We have the responsibility to maintain the decorum of the House and for those who do not comply with that, their membership should be terminated."

In her speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Moitra had lashed out at the judiciary and media. Moitra's remarks were later expunged by the Lok Sabha.

