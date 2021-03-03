Morena ADM threatens villagers over complaint

Sujarama: A video of Morena Additional district magistrate (ADM) Pankaj Shukla has gone viral in which he can be seen threatening locals and the sarpanch of Madhya Pradesh's Sujarama village for not taking prior permission to meet him.

Shukla was caught on camera openly threatening the villagers and instructing his officers to note down their names.

The villagers and sarpanch of Sujarama complained that they have not received their ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS) for the past four months. They claimed that despite making several visits to offices of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) their issue stands unresolved, prompting them to reach out to ADM.

In the video, Shukla can be heard saying, "You have not taken permission to come here...I will lodge an FIR against you. Note down their names. No one can come and meet me without taking prior permission."

When ADM asked villagers about their leader, the sarpanch tried explaining him that villagers have not received their ration to which Shukla said, "Mai tumhari sarpanchi nikal dunga (I will teach you a lesson). Netagiri kon kar raha hain? (Who is trying to become a leader)."

The sarpanch tried explaining Shukla that people have come to him with their problems, to which irked ADM said, "You don't look like poor. Your dress and appearance show that you don't belong to a poor family. Go from here."

The video has received severe backlash on social media and people have complained to senior government officials about the misbehaviour of Morena ADM, seeking strict action.

