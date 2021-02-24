Reactions: India cricket ground named after Modi

V Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the world's biggest stadium in Ahmedabad. He said that the stadium will serve as the nerve centre of KheloIndia.

Gautam Gambhir

Congress leader Hardik Patel

Congress leader Hardik Patel slammed the Central Government for renaming the world's largest Ahmedabad-based Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium after Narendra Modi, calling it an insult to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"The world's largest Ahmedabad-based Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, is this not an insult to Sardar Patel? The BJP that asked for votes in the name of Sardar Patel is now insulting Sardar Saheb. The people of Gujarat will not bear the insult of Sardar Patel," the Congress leader said.