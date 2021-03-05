MoU signed between Army's Northern Command and IIT Jammu

Jammu: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Headquarters Northern Command represented by Chief of Staff Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer and Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu (IIT Jammu) represented by its Director Prof Manoj Singh Gaur on Friday, the Indian army said.

The army said that the objective of this MoU is to leverage the academic and technological prowess of IIT Jammu and the domain knowledge/expertise of Northern Command, in the development of defence technology solutions and taking up joint projects for innovative solutions to weapon systems and equipment related problems of Northern Command.

The scope of the cooperation will be Research and Development (R&D) activities related to Northern Command, leveraging IIT Jammu's expertise and technical infrastructure, and mutual interest and benefits on Research and Development (R&D) project to solve Army's problems which require research and experimentation.

The cost with respect to the development of the project will be borne by the respective organisations as mutually agreed upon in respect of each project.

