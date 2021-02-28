Minister mocks Rahul's sea dive in Kerala

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Days after Congress party's Rahul Gandhi took a plunge into the sea with local fishermen in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he was busy catching fish now and the party will later blame the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) when it is defeated in the elections.

Mishra later drew a comparison to the rigorous campaigning by the BJP in the poll-bound states by bringing in heavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Look at the difference. Modiji is campaigning in Tamil Nadu, Amit Shahji in West Bengal, Naddaji is in Assam, Rajnath Singh is in Kerala and 'Pappu' is catching fish. Then they will say the EVMs are malfunctioning," Mishra said.

On Friday, Gandhi joined local fishermen in the high sea off Kerala to get a taste of their life and understand their issues.

He also dived into the water and swam for 10 minutes with two others before returning to the boat. The Wayanad MP interacted with the thousands of fisherfolk, including women, who had gathered at the Thangassery beach in the southern coastal district and said he admired and respected their work.

Earlier, Mishra had taken a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's slogan 'Hum Do Hamare Do'. Narottam Mishra had said that the slogan 'Hum Do-Hamare Do' has been made by Gandhi's family. This is what Rahul follows. 'We two' means mother and son and 'our two' means sister and brother-in-law.

Four states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry will choose a new government in polls that start on March 27 and conclude on April 29. The results of the elections will be announced on May 2.

