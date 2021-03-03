Supreme Court hears Mukhtar Ansari case

New Delhi: The government of Uttar Pradesh has told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari was directing illegal activities from his prison cell in Punjab.

Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government argued that the Punjab police is in working with Ansari and is dodging the judicial system.

Read: Punjab 'shamelessly' protecting Ansari: UP govt

The bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing a case pertaining to transfer of Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab to Delhi. Ansari seeks transfer of his cases to Delhi but the Uttar Pradesh government wants him under its authorities.

Mehta told the court today, "There is a script that we usually see in these matters which can be in Hindi movies. Respondent 3 has 30 cases against him. We can see how this one person mocks and takes for a ride the entire judicial system."

Read: Mukhtar Ansari's sister-in-law booked for illegal construction

Mehta contended that first he was taken out of UP without a judicial order and has been housed in Punjab since two years now and Punjab has done nothing.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for Ansari, argued that he is seeking transfer of his cases to any other place other than UP as two weeks ago UP police had eliminated some people in 'encounter' shootings. Citing threat to his life, Ansari said that if he will be shifted to Delhi then UP's grievance against his stay in Punjab will also be resolved.

Read: Punjab 'shamelessly' protecting Ansari: UP govt