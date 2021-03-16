Mumbai: COVID-19 cases surge, but 60% beds vacant

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Though coronavirus cases in Mumbai have led to an alert in the state capital, 60% of the beds in COVID centres set up by the municipal corporation remains unoccupied.

The city is facing a second wave of coronavirus, almost a year after the first cases were detected. Amongst the surge in cases, most of them are asymptomatic. As a result, around 60 per cent of the beds in the COVID centres are empty. On the other hand, the municipal corporation has claimed that these centres are fully equipped and ready to handle the situation.

Also read: Humanitarian crisis, worsened by COVID-19, calls for relaxation of sanctions imposed on Syria: India

On March 14, the total number of cases were 3,43,947. The number of deaths was 11,531 while 3,17,579 patients were discharged. At present, 13,247 people are undergoing treatment in the city and the survival rate has been recorded at 92 per cent. As per the medical records of the municipal corporation, 35,58,359 tests have been conducted so far to detect COVID-19 cases.

Two jumbo Covid centres have been set up to treat patients in Mumbai, with a capacity to treat 13,585 patients. However, the present occupancy is 5495, leaving 8,900 beds vacant. Thus, 60 per cent of beds are empty at the centres. At the Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) 5,888 beds are reserved for serious patients. Out of these, 3,841, that is 62 per cent beds are unoccupied. A total of 2247 patients are admitted to this centre with an occupancy of 38 per cent. A total of 7110 beds have been set up for less serious patients at DCHC. Out of these, 38 per cent that is 4117 beds are vacant while 2,993 patients are undergoing treatment at the centre. In the CCC 2, category 332 beds out of 587 are empty. Thus 57 per cent of beds are without patients while the occupancy is 43 per cent.

Also read: New agri laws violate UN declaration on farmers' rights signed by India: SKM to UNHRC

There are 12,998 beds in private hospitals which are run by the municipal corporation. The number of patients in these hospitals is 5240 while 7758 beds are unoccupied. The number of beds in the Intensive Care Unit is 1536 while patients are 845, leaving 691 beds unoccupied. These hospitals have 8022 beds with oxygen and 2668 patients are undergoing treatment while 5354 beds remain empty. There are 944 ventilators while 405 ventilators are lying without use in the absence of patients.

As of March 14, a total of 13,247 patients are being treated in the city. Out of these 8,201 patients are asymptomatic. Though 4,595 patients are showing recovery symptoms. However, 451 patients are reported to be serious, according to the municipal corporation.

Also read: 37 pc of those killed in UP encounters from 2017 to 2020 were Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

Even though the cases in Mumbai are on the rise, about 97 per cent of patients are asymptomatic. If such patients have the facility for a separate room and washroom at their residence they are home quarantined. If there is no facility for home quarantine then the patients are moved to COVID centre or jumbo COVID centre in case of a serious ailment. Patients who do not follow COVID-19 norms are also sent to these centres. The municipal corporation has instructed the concerned officers to set up one centre in each ward if there is a surge in cases.