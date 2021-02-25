Mumbai police likely to summon Hrithik Roshan in imposter case

Mumbai: The Crime Branch department of Mumbai Police, which is investigating the Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut email case, is likely to send summons to the actor soon. Sources said that Hrithik Roshan might be called for recording his statement in the case this week.

In December last year the case, which was initially with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police, was transferred to CIU on a request made by Hrithik Roshan's lawyer.

In 2016, Hrithik had approached the suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police and an FIR was registered against unknown persons for allegedly creating a fake email ID in the actor’s name and using it to chat with his fans.

Hrithik, in his legal notice to Kangana, claimed to have received about 1,439 emails from the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor on his correct email ID, and also the forwarded emails she had sent to the fake ID and the replies received therein.

The Bang Bang star claimed he learnt about the alleged imposter in May 2014, following which he filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell in December the same year.

Ranaut had tweeted, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman..” She said the moment she begins to gather courage to find hope in her personal life, Hrithik 'starts the same drama again.'

The two actors had worked together in the films - Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013).

With PTI inputs