Muslim man builds lord Shiva temple in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): At the time when the country has been witnessing several cases of communal clashes to bolster their religion as the supreme among all faiths followed in the world, a Muslim man built a temple in Aligarh in order to give a message that all deities are same and should be given equal importance to all.

Babu Khan (52), a farmer by profession had built the temple of Lord Shiva in 2013, taking an example from his ancestors who had build temples in other regions of the district.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, he said that he got an idea to built a temple when he saw some stones lying on barren land near the Anupsahar police line following which he discussed his intention to other villagers.

"I am a farmer by profession and my wife is a village head. When I discussed my idea with her, she supported my determination to build a temple in the district. I had donated Rs 1 lakh to support the construction work", said Khan to ETV Bharat.

Khan, who won accolades to fill the gap between the two religions, said, "I have always been admired by the administration for building this temple. I want to appeal to the people to follow their religion keeping respect for other religions too."

