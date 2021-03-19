Protests staged against Wasim Rizvi, clerics demands arrest under NSA

New Delhi: Hundreds of Shia and Sunni Muslims gathered outside the Delhi's iconic monument — Jama Masjid on Friday against the former chief of UP Shia Central Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi, who has filed a plea before the Supreme Court to remove 26 verses from the Muslim holy Quran.

Addressing the protesters outside Jama Masjid, Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Kalbe Jawad, said, "Not even a single word has been changed in the Quran since the world came into existence."

"Many Shia clerics have announced that Rizvi would not provide a burial space in any graveyard of the country," said Kalbe Jawad.

Muslims protests against Wasim Rizvi, clerics demands arrest under NSA

The general secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind said the Supreme Court should dismiss Rizvi's plea in the matter and urged for a heavy fine against him so that no one can again think again for filing such pleas. He further demanded that the National Security Act (NSA) should be invoked against him as such people are a threat to the security of the country.

ALSO READ: I put my point in SC under freedom of expression right: Rizvi on Quran

Maulana Abdul Madnan compared Rizvi with Salman Rushdie and Tasleema Nasreen for their anti-Muslim move and urged the people to not give the footage to such people as they want unnecessary fame by doing such propaganda.

Advocate Mehmood Paracha claimed that some powerful people from countries like China, Pakistan, Israel and America are instigating people like Rizvi to divide the unity of our country and said that they will soon be arrested and jailed for years.

Also Read: J&K umbrella religious organisation condemns Waseem Rizvi's 'agenda'