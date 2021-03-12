My politics won't change, says Aishe Ghosh after getting assembly ticket

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh will contest the West Bengal assembly elections on a CPI (M) ticket from the Jamuria assembly constituency.

Ghosh, who is backed by the Left-Congress alliance, has become the first person to contest assembly elections while she is still the president of JNUSU.

Earlier, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar fought elections from the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. But he was a 'former' students union president at that time.

Ghosh hails from Durgapur in West Bengal. After schooling from Durgapur, she received a bachelor's degree in political science from Delhi University's Daulat Ram College and is pursuing her M.Phil from JNU.

Ghosh was among those injured in the violence that gripped the JNU campus last year.

After she got a ticket as the CPI (M) candidate in the assembly elections, Ghosh said, "It is a big responsibility. Despite getting the new responsibility, there will be no change in my politics. JNU will always be within me," she announced.

According to Ghosh, she will continue to fight for the issues that she fought for as a student leader. "There are issues everywhere in the university or in different parts of the country. These may be issues of reservations, communalism, the rising unemployment in the country, or evolving a better education system."

Ghosh's agitation in JNU had also received the support of actress Deepika Padukone. Padukone had visited the protest site at JNU, although she did not indulge in any sloganeering.

IANS

