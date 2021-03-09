Myanmar police seen firing during Yangon crackdown

Yangon (Myanmar): Armed police in Myanmar once again carried out night patrols on Monday, yelling abuse, firing at buildings and making targeted arrests.

One video recorded in a district of Yangon, shows more than 20 police swarming down a street, around a corner and opening fire.

They return, point up a window or balcony overlooking them and fire once again.

There were reports that security forces used stun grenades and rubber bullets in Monday night's crackdown in Yangon, but The Associated Press has no means of verifying what ammunition was used by the police seen in the video.

The tactic is seemingly to spread fear and disrupt sleep, in order to weaken the resolve of those opposed to last month's military coup.

It came during a dramatic night in the country's largest city, when thousands of residents broke the curfew to show support for a group of anti-coup protesters who had been trapped by police in an enclave of streets.

They came out of their homes, sang songs against the coup and banged pots, pans and other implements together, partly in the hope of diverting police strength away from the hunted protestors.

