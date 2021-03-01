Nadda praises PM Modi in his Varanasi address

Varanasi: Bharatiya Janata Party chief J.P. Nadda, who arrived in Varanasi on Sunday morning on a two-day visit, held a detailed meeting with party office bearers of Kashi Prant, local MPs, MLAs and district presidents. Party sources said that Nadda discussed the preparedness of the party workers for the upcoming Panchayat elections and then the state Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year and also interacted with the intellectuals.

Nadda received a warm welcome from intellectuals, saints and seers in Naria in Varanasi and slogans of Jai Shree Ram were chanted in the programme.

Addressing the intellectuals, he said, "Kashi is not only a city of spirituality and religion but also played a significant role in changing the political narrative of India. The direction and political vision that Kashi has given to the country is inspiring for all of us. Varanasi is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has changed the entire political scenario of the country. In the last 6 years, the definition of politics has changed under the leadership of PM Modi."

He added, "PM Modi initiated the politics of development in the country. Before 2014, the country was corrupted but with the leadership of PM Modi, the world is looking up to India."

"Article 370 has been abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir and strict action is being taken against some corrupt families. JK witnessed DDC polls under the leadership of PM Modi," Nadda said, adding most of the problems of the former state has been solved with the scrapping of article 370.

BJP President also talked about the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said that the abolishment of triple talaq and said Islamic nations like Iran, Iraq and Syria do not have triple talaq but it used to exist in India.

"Islamic nations like Iran, Iraq and Syria do not have triple talaq but it used to exist in India and we used to hail ourselves as progressive," Nadda said while addressing the social workers in Varanasi on Sunday.

The Union government has worked to bring farmers to the mainstream, he said, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured farmers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the gathering.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present on this occasion.

