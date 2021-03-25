Nadda visits COVID vaccination centre at AIIMS

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday visited the COVID-19 vaccination centre at AIIMS here and interacted with senior citizens and others receiving the jab.

Nadda's visit came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told BJP MPs in a parliamentary party meeting to visit vaccination centres in their constituency to take stock of the process and encourage more inoculation.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nadda said India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi effectively managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP president JP Nadda interacting with media

'We saw that those countries who have better health infrastructure than us were helpless during the pandemic. In India, the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and by taking along people and the society successfully managed the pandemic and set an example for the world,' Nadda said.

Nadda had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on March 9.

PTI