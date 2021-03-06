Narendra Singh Tomar receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Several other union ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishakar, Jitendra Singh and politicians have also received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Read: NIA charges 3 in Assam ASP killing after 7 yrs

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

As of Friday, the total cases in the national capital have mounted to 640,494 including 1,779 active cases and 6,27,797 total recoveries.

As many as 18,327 new COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

Read: Shield Yourself From COVID With Three Layered Masks: Experts

The country's overall COVID-19 cases tally has reached 1,11,92,088, including 1,80,304 active cases while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,656.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,94,97,704 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far.

(ANI)