New Delhi: The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development would not be beyond oversight, rather the institution shall furnish to the Reserve Bank of India a copy of the balance sheet, auditors' report during the relevant year which shall be laid on each house of the Parliament, said Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha while answering to the queries raised by lawmakers on the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill.

Jairam Ramesh, MP (INC) raised the question on the institutional mechanism of the bank. The institution would not be solely dependent on Foreign Direct Investment. The institution is meant to fund not just bridges and roads in the country rather transportation, drinking water and sanitation, replied FM.

The liabilities of scheduled commercial banks are high and it is not good for the financial sector. Many members raised concern over Clause 26, I would clarify that the government's ownership would be 100 per cent in the initial stage and later on it would reduce to 26 per cent, said the Minister.

She also added that the institution will not be beyond oversight as stated by Jairam Ramesh, INC MP, rather it is accountable to the Central bank and Parliament, she added.

