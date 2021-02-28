National Science Day: History and significance

Hyderabad: The National Science Day is celebrated all over India on February 28 every year to commemorate the invention of the Raman Effect in India by Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman in 1928.

For his great success in the field of science in India, CV Raman was awarded and honoured with the Nobel Prize in Physics in the year 1930. Now, the Government of India felicitates scientists every year on this day for their contributions in the field of science.

Why is National Science Day celebrated?

National Science Day is celebrated every year to widely spread a message about the significance of scientific applications in the daily life of people.

To display all activities, efforts, and achievements in the field of science for human welfare.

To inspire students, attract them to science, and make them aware of scientific achievements.

To discuss issues and implement new technologies for the development of science.

To give an opportunity to the scientific-minded citizens in the country.

To encourage people as well as popularise Science and Technology.

Theme of National Science Day 2021

This year, the theme for the National Science Day (NSD) is "Future of STI (Science Technology and Innovation): Impacts on Education, Skills and Work."

Why on February 28?

Dr CV Raman officially declared on February 28, 1928, that he has discovered the 'Raman Effect'. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for the important discovery. The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) proposed to the central government that National Science Day should be celebrated on February 28 every year to mark the discovery. The Government of India accepted the proposal and the first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

