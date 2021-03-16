Native Americans celebrate Haaland's confirmation

Washington (United States): Native American leaders are celebrating the confirmation of New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary.

Her nomination was approved by the US Senate Monday on a vote of 51-40.

Haaland, 60, is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency. Her support of the Green New Deal put her in the crosshairs of some Republicans.

Leonard Forsman, chairman of the Suquamish Tribe, said her confirmation represents a 'milestone' in Native American history in the U.S.

"I think it just gives us an opportunity to look back and see that we finally, in many ways, arrived in the nation's capital and in the policy direction that the United States is going – it's really taking tribes seriously," he said.

READ: Indian-Americans taking over US, says President Biden as they keep getting key positions

Native Americans have reason to believe the two-term U.S. congresswoman will push forward on long-simmering issues in Indian Country if she's confirmed as secretary of the Interior Department, which has broad oversight of tribal affairs and energy development.

Unlike most people who have held the job, she won't need to be schooled on the history of Native Americans or tribal sovereignty. She already knows.

The Laguna Pueblo woman often draws on her own experience as a single mother and the teachings of her ancestors as a reminder that action the U.S. takes today on climate change, the environment and sacred sites will impact generations to come.

READ: Biden appoints Indian-American Director of WH Military Office

"There are many tears of joy. But the truth is that we're also very realistic about the work ahead. Deb is not going to be able to solve all the problems we face as tribal nations by herself. She will need tribal leaders, native community leaders to lean-in to the new possibilities of having a say so - to lean into the need for us to actually advocate for policies and solutions that come from the very centre of Indian country," said Judith LeBlanc, Director of the Native Organizers Alliance.

AP