Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which registered two cases in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput after a letter from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet against 33 people, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in a court here, sources said.



According to senior NCB sources, the drug law enforcement agency will be filing first charge sheet running in over 12,000 pages in the case against 33 people.



Rajput, who shot to fame after daily soap Pavitra Rishta, was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, triggering a massive furore in Bollywood and political circles.

The central agency had registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it alleged disclosed chats of Chakraborty, Showik and Sushant Singh's former manager and staff.

Since then, the agency had intensified its crackdown and conducted several raids and arrested various alleged drug peddlers in connection with the case.

Rhea, Showbik, Rajput's staff Deepesh Sawant and Miranda were booked allegedly for procuring drugs for the deceased actor and were later granted bail.

NCB questioned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus. Famed comedian Bharti Singh and her husband after ganja was reportedly recovered from their home and office in Mumbai

Actor Rakul Preet, Arjun Rampal and wife of producer Firoz Nadiadwala were also questioned by the agency for their alleged role in the drug connection angle.

Last year, the Supreme Court stated that ‘confessional statements’ made before an investigating officer of an agency other than the police force are barred from being used as evidence to convict an accused under the NDPS act.

The drug angle probe erupted a controversy as Maharashtra ministers claimed that it is an attempt to defame the Bollywood personalities. Besides NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are investigating the death and financial angle of the case.

