Pawar defends Deshmukh after corruption charge

New Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar defended Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh saying that Deshmukh was in hospital with Covid infection at the time he is said to issued controversial instructions.

He said " If you see the former Commissioner's letter, it is mentioned that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister... from 6-16 Feb, Mr Deshmuklh was in hospital because of Corona"

Pawar was replying to questions over BJP's Amit Malviya's tweet that Deshmukh was holding a press conference on Feb 15th, as opposed to Pawar's statement that he was in hospital at the time.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses media over Anil Deshmukh allegation

Pawar added that there's a big conspiracy to divert attention from the actual motive.