Nepal takes up restorations works of Seto Machindranath temple

Kathmandu (Nepal): The Nepal government began the restoration works of the historic Seto Machindranath temple in Kathmandu on Sunday, with grant assistance from India.

As per an agreement in 2017, India has pledged Rs 580 crore (USD 50 million) for the reconstruction of 28 heritage sites in the Himalayan nation.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, CEO of Nepal National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyawali and Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan Bidya Sundar Shakya conducted the 'bhoomi pooja' of the restoration works on Sunday.

Read: Nepal faction decides to summon parliament

The presiding deity of Seto Machindranath is worshipped by Buddhists and Hindus. It will be conserved as per the Nepal Ancient Monument Preservation Act, and Department of Archaeology Basic Guidelines.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has been engaged for technical support, as per the Detailed Project Report approved by the Nepal Government.

Built in the 10th Century, the Seto Machindranath temple was damaged during the devastating April 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people in Nepal.

PTI

Read: Cheap fuel prices in Nepal spur smuggling in UP's Maharajganj