NGT forms Oversight Committee to prevent unscientific mining in Meghalaya

New Delhi: Observing that rat-hole mining is rampant in Meghalaya despite the ban, the National Green Tribunal on Monday formed an Oversight Committee of 12 members to prevent unscientific and unregulated mining in the state.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that under the public trust doctrine, the state authorities are bound to work for the protection of scarce natural resources, the environment and public health.

"The Regional Officer, MoEF, Shillong will be the Member Secretary of the Committee to coordinate the working of the Committee and to deal with day-to-day issues as per decisions of the Committee.

"The Committee may meet within one month, take stock of situation and plan future course of action. Its task will be to take forward compliance of judgment of the Supreme Court and further orders of this Tribunal for preventing unscientific and unregulated mining, handling the already mined material and all other incidental issues," the bench said.

The NGT directed the committee to ensure that no illegal or unauthorized mining takes place, keeping combat plan and mining mishap management plan is ready to avoid eventualities.

"Further, the Committee may take necessary measures for rejuvenating contaminated streams and rivers. The Committee will be at liberty to take assistance from any other institution/individual. The Chief Secretary Meghalaya will provide necessary logistics for the functioning of the Committee from the bench said.

The NGT said that restoration of the environment, particularly water quality and rehabilitation of affected victims in terms of health, water supply, skill development, protection against illegal mining as well as steps to handle the illegally mined material remain a challenge that requires constant planning and action.

"Since sufficient deliberations have taken place and to an extent, road-map for further action has been laid out, it is now the implementation which needs to be expedited," it said.

Rat-hole mining involves digging of narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed "rat-holes", as each just about fits one person.

The green bench has prohibited mining in the entire state of Meghalaya but allowed transportation of extracted coal kept in the open with due "checks and balances".

