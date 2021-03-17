Shortage of staff hampers NIA's investigations

New Delhi: India's premier terror-crimes investigation agency, NIA is struggling with a shortage of manpower with 33.43 per cent of posts lying vacant.

As many as 427 posts in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are still vacant out of total sanctioned strength of 1277.

"Vacancies have been a continuous problem in NIA. Efforts are being made to bring more people on deputation to NIA by providing adequate accommodation and an additional allowance of 20 percent to its staff," MHA official informed a Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs.

Out of a total sanctioned strength of 1277 posts, 144 posts were created in September last year.

"State DGPs and DGs of CAPF are regularly approached through formal channel to sponsor eligible and willing personnel for posting in NIA," the MHA said.

NIA came into existence on December 31, 2008, after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Ever since its inception, the investigating agency witnessed several reforms adding more power to investigate terror-crime related incidents.

The parliamentary committee headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma has suggested to the Home Ministry to take efforts to bring more people on deputation to NIA.

"Vacancies in NIA is a serious concern. The vacant posts may be filled within a time frame so that the investigation process of terror-crimes do not suffer due to shortage of staff," the committee said.

When contacted, Prakash Singh, former director-general of BSF told ETV Bharat that the vacant posts in India's premier investigation agency should be filled up at the earliest.

"Considering the fact that NIA is being assigned to deal with all sorts of terror and terror funding related cases, it is very important to fill up the vacant posts at the earliest...In fact, availability of manpower can also boost the morale of the personnel," said Singh.

Ironically, NIA is not the only agency which is facing a shortage of manpower.

Statistics from the Home Ministry said that almost all the central armed police force (CAPF) including Assam Rifles (AR) are also facing a huge shortage of manpower.

As on February this year, as many as 1,27,049 posts are vacant in the CAPF against the sanctioned strength of 10,98,933.

As per statistics, 8,035 posts are vacant in AR, 28,905 posts in Border Security Force (BSF), 24,161 posts in CISF, 27,825 posts in CRPF, 18,633 posts in SSB, 5,169 posts in ITBP and 14,321 posts are vacant in Delhi police as well.

The Home Ministry said that the recruitment process was delayed due to the Covid19 pandemic.

The ministry has informed that the vacancies in CAPF and AE arise due to retirement, resignations, deaths, creation of new posts etc. "Majority of vacancies are in the grade of constable," the ministry said.

While reviewing the representation of women in CAPF last month, the Parliamentary committee expressed concern over low representation of women in the forces.

At present women consists only 3.05 percent of the total posted strength in the CAPF.

The MHA informed that in order to increase the presence of women in CAPF, it has been decided to reserve 33 percent posts at the constable level for women on CRPF and CISF to being with. Similarly, 14-15 percent posts at constable level on border guarding forces like BSF, SSB and ITBP.