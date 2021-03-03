Nilam Katara to be given security in Delhi during visits from Dehradun: Police to Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it would provide round the clock security to Nilam Katara, mother of deceased business executive Nitish Katara who was kidnapped and murdered by UP politician DP Yadav's son Vikas Yadav, whenever she visits the capital from Dehradun for pursuing legal matters or for the medical reason.

The bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna after taking note of the submissions made in a status report on behalf of Delhi Police disposed of the plea of Nilam Katara, who had approached the court for the direction to the Centre government to grant her protection in Uttarakhand too, where she has recently shifted.

The Delhi police said Nilam Katara shall intimate them through e-mail at least three days prior to her proposed visit.

Katra's lawyer had urged the court that she feared for her life and the high court has the power to issue a direction to the central authority to provide her security at both the places--Delhi and Dehradun.

The Central government was represented by standing counsel Gaurang Kanth and petitioner Nilam Katara was represented by Advocate Pradeep Dey.

Earlier, Court was informed by the Centre government that Uttarakhand Police would take care of the security and protection of Nilam Katara.

Centre in its reply had earlier, stated that the matter has been examined by the Ministry in consultation with central security agencies.

As per their report, Nilam Katara has been provided with adequate security by Delhi Police in Delhi and has been advised to continue it as per their local threat assessment. The government of Uttarakhand has also been requested to provide adequate security to Nilam Katra in their jurisdiction, based on her local threat perception during her stay or visit in Dehradun.

Nilam Katara had earlier told the court she has been provided security here since 2002 and at the end of this month, she will be shifting to Dehradun.

Vikas Yadav and his cousin Vishal Yadav are serving life imprisonment in the Nitish Katara murder case. According to the prosecution, Vikas Yadav and Vishal Yadav killed Katara on the night of February 17, 2002, after abducting him from a marriage party in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad as they were opposed to his friendship with their sister Bharti.

