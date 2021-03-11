Nine killed in truck-car collision in Agra

Agra: Nine persons were killed and three seriously injured when a Scorpio vehicle rammed into a container on Thursday morning in the Etmadpur area here.



Police said eight died on the spot, while the ninth succumbed to injuries in the S.N. Medical College emergency ward.



All deceased were seated in the SUV when the accident took place and died on the spot. The injured persons have been admitted to SN Medical hospital.



The registration number of the SUV is of Jharkhand and the deceased are yet to be identified. Police immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Morning walkers from the residential colonies around were the first to reach the accident site on the main highway. They called the ambulance and shifted the four injured to the hospital. The police later extricated the bodies from the extensively damaged Scorpio.



Eyewitnesses said the accident took place around 5.15 a.m. when the ill-fated vehicle rammed into a container from the opposite side, across the divider, near the Mandi Samiti complex.

Additional Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna said, "People in Scorpio were residents of Jharkhand. We are trying to identify the identity of the victims with the help of documents recovered. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. It seems that the driver of the scorpio dozed off and lost his balance. We are trying to contact the family members of the victim.



The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on.

Eight people died in a collision between a truck and a car in Etmauddaula area today morning. "Four people are injured and have been rushed to a hospital. The truck is from Nagaland & the car is bearing the registration number of Jharkhand," said SP City Botre Rohan Pramod.

With agency inputs