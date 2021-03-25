NIT Agartala receives patent for hybrid tricycle

Agartala: Resolving the burden of high fuel cost, environment pollution, the National Institute of Technology Agartala student Saptadip Saha has designed solar hybrid tricycle and the NIT has received the patent. The eco-friendly tricycle had been branded as “Green Ride'' for commercial use.

Recently, NIT got a positive nod from the Comptroller of Patent granting the exclusive rights of the cycle for the institution. After a prolonged period of scrutiny and validation of the vehicle, the authority recently awarded the patent rights to the Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Agartala for the machine as, "A multiple power source based electrical drive" for 20 years.

The objective of this invention is to provide the feasibility of earning for poor people residing in India without investing in fuel cost. Speaking on this achievement Saha said, "This vehicle has the capability to run at a speed of 20 - 30 km per hour using both the solar energy and the electric power source. It is multi power sourced as it has both electric source and solar panels."

A Maximum Power Point Tracking controller, an electrical charge controller, a battery panel, a charger and motor controller, a throttle controller, an electric brake, differential gear and brushless DC motor would be major components of the product for smart transport in the city, he pointed out.

According to sources in the NIT Agartala, the designer of the vehicle Saha developed the technology in the year 2015 under the guidance of his mentor Prof Priyanath Das. Saha came out with his unique machine while the country was pondering upon the potential of green energy to be utilised in the transport sector to curb carbon emission. Subsequently, in 2016, he sought patent commercialization for the technology.

