No extra chance for missing UPSC exam: Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by UPSC aspirants seeking an extra attempt in civil service exams for those aspirants who had missed their final chance to take the test in October 2020.

The verdict was pronounced by the bench comprising of Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice Ajay Rastogi and the matter was heard by Justice AM Khanwilkar and these both judges. The court made no observations while pronouncing the verdict and simply pronounced dismissal. After a detailed hearing for a few days, the court had reserved its order on 9th February 2021.

READ: One year of Delhi riots: Kin of victims still remain oblivious about status of probe

Candidates had contended before the top court that due to pandemic they had not been able to prepare properly. The government had told the court that this claim could not be accepted as extra time was given to them by postponing the exams from May to October 2020.

READ: MP MLA gets written reply to question on 15 kgs paper

Supreme Court had asked the Centre to consider giving an extra chance citing one earlier incident where extra chance was granted. Centre had agreed to grant them one more chance provided that the candidates were not age barred but it was not acceptable to the candidates. Centre had told the court that if they give an extra chance to every candidate, it would have a cascading effect.

READ: SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe in Palghar mob-lynching case