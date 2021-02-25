No govt can enact anti-farmer laws: Agri Minister

New Delhi: Referring to the three contentious farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that no government in a democracy would ever dare to enact laws that would harm farmers.

"The government is fully sensitive towards farmers. We have held several rounds of talks (with unions). We proposed many amendments as well as keeping the farm reform Acts on hold for 1.5 years and setting up a joint panel to find solutions. But, they have not responded to our proposals," Tomar said on the sidelines of an event here.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

The government and unions have held 11 rounds of talks, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers'' protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

Read: Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar

Asked whether the government plans to improve its proposal, the minister said, "Farmers should first express their opinion, what they want."

On 'mahapanchayats' being held in some states, Tomar said anyone can organise such an event in a democratic country.

The minister said the Supreme Court has put on hold the implementation of the three laws till further orders and set up a committee to find solutions. "We have full faith in the apex court."

Read: Rakesh Tikait threatens of Parliament march over farm laws

Tomar said the three-member panel is meeting various stakeholders and will submit its recommendation after broad consultations.

At the same time, the minister said, the government has been trying to resolve the issue and is ready to talk with the protesting unions and find solutions to end the stalemate.

Inaugurating a three-day Kisan Mela at IARI campus in the national capital, Tomar highlighted the benefits of the three laws.

Read: Priyanka Gandhi's Kisan Panchayats focus on farmers, aim at political revival

He said farmers are being given freedom to sell their produce anywhere in the country at their price.

Tomar also said there will be no central or state tax if farmers sell their produce outside APMC mandis.

"What is wrong in these legislations?" he asked.

Read: Farmers to observe fast, send messages to PM till demands met

The minister wondered why some farm unions are protesting against the government which has ended the tax system and not against those who impose taxes.

Tomar said these three agri reform laws, along with other initiatives like setting up of FPOs, Rs 1 lakh crore farm infrastructure fund and PM-Kisan scheme, will boost farmers'' income and spur growth of the agriculture sector.

The minister emphasised on the need for reduction in the cost of production and better price realisation to make agriculture profitable.

(With inputs from agencies)