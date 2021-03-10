Congress rejects allegations of groupism in party

New Delhi: Reacting to the resignation of veteran Congress member PC Chacko on Wednesday, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the grand old party (GOP) supports discussion and has been holding them since the time of freedom struggle.

"Congress party historically has stood for internal discussion since the time of the freedom struggle, when Mahatama Gandhi was there, Jawaharlal Nehru was there, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose everyone used to talk and discuss issues. That tradition has continued in Congress even now," he said at a presser.

No groupism in Congress, only one united party: Anand Sharma

Also read: PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of Kerala polls

Denying allegations of groupism, Sharma said there is only one group and that is the Congress party and its President is Sonia Gandhi.

"Right now, the only objective before the Congress party is to fight these elections together, to defeat BJP and other opponents," Sharma said.

Sharma along with other Congress leaders was addressing a press conference on farm laws and rising fuel prices as the party MPs have not been allowed to have a discussion over the matter during the Parliament session.

Also Read: Muralidharan slams Pinarayi Vijayan over remark against Amit Shah

Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and said that there is groupism practised by top leaders of Congress.

"I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I had been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there's no Congress party as such. There are 2 parties - Congress (I) and Congress (A). It's a coordination committee of 2 parties functioning as KPCC," Chacko said at a press conference here.

Also Read: Kerala: Congress gets shot in the arm, CPI adopts three-term policy