No information on leak of WhatsApp chat on scrapping of Article 370, says government

New Delhi: No information has come to the notice of the government concerning the alleged leak of WhatsApp chat about sensitive information including the scrapping of Article 370 which surfaced during the investigation of the TRP scam by Mumbai Police, the Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"No such information has come to the notice of the government," Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply.

The government was asked if it has taken "cognizance of leak on WhatsApp chat on confidential and sensitive information including the scrapping of Article 370 which surfaced during the investigation of the TRP scam by Mumbai Police".

Transcript of a purported WhatsApp conversation had been reported in the media earlier this year after Mumbai Police submitted a chargesheet in the TRP case.

ANI