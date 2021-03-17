No lockdown, no curfew, no need to worry: CM BSY

Bengaluru (Karnataka): No lockdown, no night curfew, no daytime curfew. People need not worry, clarified CM Yeddyurappa.

Speaking at a press conference after attending Prime Minister's video conference, he said, "People should not worry. There is no restriction to public meeting and ceremony. But, indoor programs are restricted. Mask must be mandatory. The social distance must be maintained. No new guidelines have been issued. The guidelines which are at present should be followed. The Prime Minister has suggested increasing the vaccination programs during the video conference. There is no need to create fear in people. PM also suggested increasing the number of tests and wearing masks", he said.

READ: Birthday wishes pour in as Karnataka CM turns 78

Corona cases have risen in the last ten days in the state. In the districts where the number of cases is high, more tests will be done. Precaution is advised where the people are gathered. We are planning to open 3 Covid Care Centers in Bangalore, he said.

We have appealed to give permission for vaccination in certain places like apartments, orphanages etc. Currently, vaccines are available only in health centres, he said.

2042 hospitals in the state have registered for vaccination. Out of this, 1439 hospitals did not start vaccination. Measures will be taken to start vaccination there. 3 lakh doses of vaccine per day in our aim, he said.

READ: Passage of cow slaughtering ban bill in Assembly: Modi's brother congratulates BSY