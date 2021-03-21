No need to discharge GST liabilities in cash: Govt

New Delhi: Finance Ministry on Saturday clarified that neither the ministry nor the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued instructions to the field formations for asking the taxpayers to discharge their maximum tax liability in cash rather than utilising the input tax credit (ITC) available in their books of accounts.

In a note sent to ETV Bharat, the department of revenue said that no such instruction was issued.

“As such, taxpayers are free to utilise the Input Tax Credit available in their credit ledger, as permissible in law, to discharge their GST dues for the month of March 2021 – the last month of this financial year,” said the ministry.

The finance ministry’s clarification comes in the wake of reports that some GST officials were using unauthorised modes of communication such as WhatsApp messages and phone calls, asking the taxpayers to discharge their tax liability in cash.

“Unconfirmed reports have appeared in certain sections of the media that some GST officers are using unauthorised communication means such as phone calls, WhatsApp and messages asking taxpayers to discharge 'maximum tax liability in 'cash' in order to ensure that targets for revenue collection from GST for the financial year are met,” said the ministry.

READ: 'Not a single State asked us to include petroleum products in GST Council agenda'

Phone, SMS, WhatsApp messages are invalid

Reports indicated that in order to maximise the revenue collection in the last month of the current financial year, some GST officers were using WhatsApp messages, SMS and phone calls, asking taxpayers to pay their tax dues in cash.

However, it is in sharp contrast to the taxpayer-friendly measures implemented by both the CBDT and the CBIC as both of them implemented a Unique Document Identification Number (DIN) in 2019 that will be compulsorily used in all the communications between the taxpayer and tax authorities.

The CBDT implemented DIN from October 1, 2019, and the CBIC followed the suit by implementing it on November 8, 2019.

“All the communications issued on or after November 8 without a computer-generated document identification number will be invalid and deemed to have never been issued,” the CBIC had said then.

READ: No proposal to bring petroleum products under GST: Sitharaman

GST collection to decline by 25%

According to the revised estimates presented by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month, the Central government’s GST collection in the current fiscal is expected to come down by one-fourth, from Rs 6.9 lakh crore to Rs 5.15 lakh crore, a decline of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

It comes at a time when the government’s expenditure is expected to rise from the budget estimate of Rs 30.42 lakh crore to Rs 34.50 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

In order to deal with the situation, the tax authorities have increased enforcement. GST intelligence officials have also launched a nationwide crackdown against the use of fake GST bills to evade tax. In the ongoing crackdown, DGGI and GST Intelligence officials have so far arrested more than 350 people, including a dozen chartered accountants and recovered over Rs 1,000 crore from dubious companies.

As a result, GST collection has seen record buoyancy in the last five months. The GST collections have been over Rs 1 lakh crore in the last five months, and over Rs 1.1 lakh crore in three of these five months, which is an all-time record since the start of GST tax in July 2017.

READ: 'GST council should consider rationalisation of slabs'