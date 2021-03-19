No one should doubt Covid-19 vaccines: Minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has urged the people to get vaccinated and not to doubt the Covid-19 vaccine.

The minister's assurance came when he spoke at the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"No one should have any doubts about the COVID-19 vaccines. I urge all to take the vaccine shots," the minister said.



A total of 3,93,39,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Read: SC agrees to hear PIL on providing details of candidates on EVMs

As many as 39,726 new COVID-19 cases and 20,654 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

With the fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331, including 2,71,282 active cases and 1,10,83,679 recoveries.

Read: HC refuses to stay summons issued to Mehbooba Mufti by ED in PMLA case

(ANI)