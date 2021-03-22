‘Non-Hindus not allowed', say banners outside temples in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In over 150 temples in Uttarakhand, banners have been put up saying that entry of non-Hindus is banned in the temple premises.

The banners have been put up by Hindu Yuva Vahini outside temples situated in Chakrata Road, Suddhowala and Prem Nagar areas of Dehradun.

Hindu Yuva Vahini state vice president Sanjay Mehta said that the banners have been put up for the safety of the Hindus. According to Mehta, people from other community come in the temple and damage the idols of gods and do anti-social activities which they cannot tolerate.

State President of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Govind Hindustani said that “a temple is a revered place for people who believe in the Sanatan dharma and hence, only those people who belong to this religion will be allowed inside."

This move was also taken as temples are not picnic spots. He also said their next plan is to put up such banners in Char Dham temples- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. In the coming days, they are planning to put similar banners throughout the state.

Kotwali Police has registered a case under Sec 153A for inciting religious sentiments against the person whose phone number was on the banners.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the number belonged to Jeetu Randhawa, who is the state general secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

However, the temple authorities denied knowing about it. The banners were later removed.