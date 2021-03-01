Summer season to be hotter in north of India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department said on Monday the seasonal maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal in the North, Northwest and Northeast India.



Few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of Central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India are also going to have above normal maximum temperature during this year's summer season. Maximum temperatures will be as high as 0.86℃ higher than normal.

Even the season's minimum temperatures of subdivisions of north India along the foothills of Himalayas, northeast India, the western part of central India and southern part of peninsular India will be higher than normal.

However, the subdivisions of the south peninsula and adjoining Central India will experience below normal seasonal maximum temperatures.

The worst impact of high temperature in the upcoming summer season will be felt in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, where maximum temperatures will be 0.86℃ higher than the average ones.

While in north India, states including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh may witness temperatures 0.46℃ to 0.71℃ above normal temperature.

This year, February becomes the second warmest year for Delhi since 1901, which had indicated that the summers are going to be hotter than usual.

IMD had informed that the high temperature recorded this month is due to clear skies, caused by fewer western disturbances.