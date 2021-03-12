Not just Quad but other global powers too will join hands to counter China: Expert

New Delhi: Amid the much-awaited first Quad leaders level virtual meeting that took place on Friday, India’s former envoy and ambassador Vishnu Prakash said it is time that the four democratic countries, which have a track record of working together as was established in 2004, and have also now started conducting joint exercises, come together to ensure that the rule of law or the rule of power obtains in the Indo-Pacific region, ensure maritime security, free-open inclusive Indo-Pacific region and also to strengthen peace and manage the crisis. The decision of Quad countries to join hands to make available the COVID- 19 vaccines, is something that shows the constructive role that Quad can play, he added.

On being asked whether the Quad can check China’s encroachment, Prakash said, “China has a free run. The extraterritorial ambition has been vetted in the South China Sea by China, they have been now threatening the Sea of Japan. The Chinese are even coveting the territory of Bhutan. So this has to be checked by the four countries and make sure that it will not be a free run for China”.

When asked if there is any possibility of expansion of the Quad group?

“Not only the four countries which will form the core or ‘the nucleus’ but others will also join. For instance, countries like France will be happy to join and together it is very possible to signal to China that if it acts in a manner that is violative of international norms and agreements, there is going to be a price to pay, Prakash explains.

The former envoy pointed out that peace is not divisible and an entire Indo-Pacific region is a unit in the sense that our futures and securities are interlinked.

“France is a power which has got the largest exclusive economic zone in the world and that too in the Indo-Pacific region. The reason behind why the European countries are looking closely at Quad and the UAE has decided to join the military exercises because the Chinese aggression and their extra-territorial ambition is a cause of concern.

The message from the four Quad countries is that they are there to maintain peace and the four-member countries are trying to send a message to China that they are responsible members of the international community, and if China crosses the line, there would be consequences. I think other countries will gradually join in as they see the intent of purpose”, he added.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the first-ever head of states Quad virtual summit along with Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The leaders’ level Quad summit was hosted by President Joe Biden where he said that increased vaccination will be key power in global growth.

Later addressing a special briefing following the first Quad leaders meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said, “Today’s summit saw Quad leaders adopt a positive agenda and vision, focusing on contemporary issues such as a vaccine, climate change and emerging technology”.

He told media that the four countries have agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capabilities and capacities, logistics to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region. “We look forward to wholehearted participation in this endeavour. This vaccine supply chain is built by trust and being built to convey trust”, he added.

