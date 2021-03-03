Karnataka health officials in soup as minister gets jab at home

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka's Haveri Health Officer Dr Rajendra Doddamani issued a notice to Taluk Health Officer ZR Makandar after a controversy erupted over state minister BC Patil being administered COVID-19 vaccine at his residence on Tuesday.

They have been instructed to give a reply immediately.

Karnataka Minister BC Patil took his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at his residence in Hirekerur, Haveri on Tuesday.

"Took the COVID-19 vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from government doctors today. While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines," he tweeted after getting the jab.

He said in another tweet, "I appeal to all the eligible people to follow the protocol and take the vaccine to help the cause of building pandemic free, healthy India."

Responding to the controversy, Patil told the media that he has got vaccinated at home so that the public do not have to wait at the hospital.

"If I go to the hospital to get vaccinated, the people who were already there for the vaccination jab will have to wait. But by taking the COVID-19 vaccination shot at my residence, I can attend to people as well also can get vaccinated. What is wrong in this?" asked Patil.

I became a model for others by taking the vaccination. If I went to the hospital, people would have trouble with this. Hence I prefered vaccination at home, he said.

However, asking about the minister receiving a vaccine shot at his residence, Rajesh Bhushan, the Health Secretary of the state said that it is not allowed in the protocol.

"This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the state government," Bhushan said.

Karnataka health minister Sudhakar while reacting to the controversy said that there is no permission to take the vaccine at home. Everyone should go to the established vaccine centres and get the vaccine. Strict guidelines have been issued for this.

Prime Minister Modi also went to the AIMS and got vaccinated. The health of the person who took the vaccine needs to be monitored for some time. Thus, everyone should be vaccinated in centres only.