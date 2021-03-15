O Panneerselvam's asset value soars in the last five years

Chennai: While the asset value of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palanisamy declined in the last five years, DY CM O Panneerselvam's movable asset value has soared by 834%.

On the other hand, Palanisamy who is contesting from the Edappadi constituency had declared that his asset value had declined from Rs 3.14 crore to Rs 2.01 crore. However, his immovable asset value has increased from Rs 4.66 crore to Rs 4.68 crore.

OPS, who has been contesting in Bodi, declared that his movable asset value increased from Rs 55 lakhs to Rs 5.19 crore.

The immovable asset value of AIADMK's co-ordinator increased to a whopping 169%. His immovable asset value increased from Rs 98 lakhs to Rs 2.64 crore. At the same time, the debt has been increased to 988%.