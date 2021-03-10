Odisha cancels leaves of officials over wildfires

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The government of Odisha has cancelled the leaves of all field forest officials in all divisions over an increase in forest fires in the state.

A BJP delegation met Union Forest and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar in connection with the wildfires in Odisha, especially concerning the biosphere of the Similipal National Park.

The Union Minister assured that a Central empowered committee will visit Odisha on Thursday to assess the situation and provide technical assistance in containing the blaze which broke out in Similipal biosphere reserve and other forests.

In a tweet, Javadekar conveyed his decision in sending the team after a delegation of BJP MPs from Odisha led by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had met him in Delhi this morning.

