Odisha labourer loses Rs 1.69 lakh in KBC lottery fraud

Jharsuguda: A daily wage labourer of Gandhinagar in Odisha lost its life savings of Rs 1.69 lakhs in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) lottery fraud. The victim, identified as Nita Chatra, is a resident of Jharsuguda has lodged an FIR at Belphar police station.

According to sources, Chatra received a call from an unknown number on January 23 and the caller claimed to be a member of the famous reality show. The caller told Chatra that she has won a lottery prize worth Rs 35 lakhs and urged her to collect the award urgently.

The complaint filed at Belphar police station states that the caller had asked Chatra to deposit Rs 18,200 as processing fees following which the lottery amount would be deposited in her bank account.

Nita and her family members deposited Rs 18,200 in the bank account of the caller. But later on, the caller called Chatra again and asked her to deposit Rs 35,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 36,000 in three instalments after sending a copy of the cheque of Rs 35 lakh to her WhatsApp number.

The fraudster informed Chatra that she would receive the original copy of the cheque but nothing of that sort happened.

Nita became suspicious when she was again asked to deposit an amount for travel expenses. She then decided to report the matter to the police.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

