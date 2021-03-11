Worker dies as metro pillar crashes in Delhi

New Delhi: One worker was killed and eight others have been seriously injured when a metro rail pillar collapsed during repair work in Delhi.

The incident happened in Yamuna Sadar near Swaminarayan Akshardham temple Thursday morning and the injured were rushed to hospital where doctors declared one of them dead.

As per the Delhi Police, the injured persons are undergoing treatment at two different hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav said, "As soon as we received the information, our team reached the accident scene and took the injured to hospitals. One worker, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan has died. We have started the investigation."

"We are going to conduct an inquiry into why the structure collapsed and a report would be released," he said.

An FIR has been registered under section 287, (rash/negligent action with machinery so as to endanger human life), 337 and 304A have been registered at the Shakarpur Police Station.

With ANI inputs

