Govt launches One Nation One Ration Card system

New Delhi: Sudhanshu Pandey (Secretary) Department of Food & Public Distribution, on Friday, addressed a virtual presser and launched the 'My Ration' Mobile App intended to benefit ration card beneficiaries who go to other states for livelihood.

Also read: CBI summons TMC leader Partha Chatterjee to depose in ponzi scam case

The official stated that the ONORC scheme which was launched in August 2019 had been implemented in 32 states/union territories by December 2020. It is also expected to be implemented soon in the remaining four states/union territories of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and West Bengal in the coming months.

Also read: Arrests made in Karnataka sex tape case

It is learnt that the One Nation One Ration Card scheme covers around 69 crore National Food Security Scheme beneficiaries (86% population under the National Food Security Act) in the country. Also, a monthly average of about 1.5-1.6 crore portability transactions was recorded under the One Country One Ration Card Scheme.

Also read: Will tricolour be hosted in Pakistan if not in India: Kejriwal

Around 15.4 crore portability transactions were registered under ONORC from April 2020 to February 2021. On the other hand, the department is working continuously with other ministries/departments to reach the migrant NFSA beneficiaries. Actually, the integration of the migrants portal with one country one ration card system is being done in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Labour and Planning.

Also read: Bring back Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him: Hindu Sena

The scheme was made part of the Prime Minister's Swanidhi Program under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.