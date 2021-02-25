One year of Delhi riots: When the country shocked by communal carnage

Hyderabad: One year ago the country was shocked to see images of communal carnage in North East Delhi. In one of the worst communal riots after the Anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in Delhi. What began as a clash between Pro CAA and anti CAA groups soon turned into full-blown communal riots.

In six days of rioting, a total of 53 people died and 581 were injured. Localities like Khajuru Khas, Bhajanpura Nagar, Gokalpuri, Jafrabad and Dayalpur were most affected by the violence.

The secular fabric of Delhi was brazenly attacked by the rioters in broad daylight. As mobs were unleashing macabre violence, Innocent cries of help fell on deaf ears, as the administration whether it was central or state government were nowhere to be seen.

The administration failed to rein in the already charged atmosphere from flaring up as it escalated into a major communal riot.

According to a 2019 report by Non-Profit agency common cause and Lokniti centre for the study of developing societies Delhi Police is the best in the country when it came to staffing, Infrastructure and usage of Budget failed in its duty to protect the innocent people, the home ministry which has a 1 million paramilitary forces under its command failed to react to the situation.

The intelligence bureau could not gauge the situation, stockpiling of stones, firearms and petrol bombs points to a sinister plan was hatched by the mobs and the administration didn't react as it should be.

According to the Delhi Police, 1825 people have been arrested so far in 400 cases, 755 total FIRs have been filed by the Delhi police, charge sheets have been filed in 349 cases. Bringing the perpetrators of this carnage inflicted on the city must be the prime objective of the state, Like so many riot cases Justice eludes the victims in many cases.

Many of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots are still waiting for Justice.

The role of social media has also come under scrutiny, through the social media rumours are shared within seconds, a local tussle can be fared up and can be given a communal colour.

According to the Delhi government, 26 Crores has been disbursed as a relief to 2,221 riot victims till now, but much is to be done by the government to provide a healing touch to the riot victims.

The governments should ensure the perpetrators and instigators of this mindless violence should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

India has witnessed major communal riots after Independence, From the 1969 Ahmedabad riots to the Delhi riots of 2020. But Indian society has stood fast to the challenges and emerged stronger than before, this is the beauty of our secular India.

Even in Delhi, there were instances where people from both faiths helped each other even in a critical situation. But to ensure the secular fabric of India to stay strong all the stakeholders the government, Civil society, Police and Judiciary and the media has to perform their duties to face this evil of communalism.

