'Peaceful polls in Bengal responsibility of EC'

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court Monday observed that it is the duty of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that free and peaceful elections happen in the state and people can exercise their democratic rights peacefully.

The court was responding to a plea filed by former advocate general Bimal Chatterjee in which he urged the court to take suo moto cognizance of the deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal ahead of the assembly elections to prevent bloodshed and loss of life.

A division bench of Justice TV Radhakrishnan and Shampa Sarkar pronounced the order and stated that it is the responsibility of ECI to ensure that the people exercise their democratic rights peacefully. The judges said that free and fair elections should happen in the state.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 and the results for the polls to the 294-seat assembly will be declared on May 2. The eastern state is all set to see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is eyeing power in the state with a majority of over 200 seats.

